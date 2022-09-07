The Conners EP Reveals How Michael Fishman’s DJ Will Depart

The Conners fans were left in shock last month when it was announced that Michael Fishman would not be back for Season 5.

Fishman has played D.J. Conner since 1998 on the hit comedy series Roseanne.

He returned for the revival and stayed on as a regular for the spinoff The Conners after that show got canceled.

Fishman revealed shortly after the news broke that it was not his decision.

"It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People.

"It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics," his statement continues.

"The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life.

"I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse, and the father of a biracial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey.

"While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop," he continued.

"I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion."

"As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

With The Conners Season 5 premiering in two weeks, we now have some clarity about how the series will say goodbye to such an iconic character.

"He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas," EP Bruce Helford said in an interview with TV Line.

"She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is still overseas on assignment, so he is going to be going over and spending time with his wife.

"It does get addressed in the first few episodes."

It is nice that we will get some clarity on-screen instead of the character never being spoken about again.

What are your thoughts on the big departure?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

