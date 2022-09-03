The Crown Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton

Viewers are still waiting on The Crown Season 5, but the Netflix hit is already casting its sixth and final season.

Netflix on Friday confirmed that it has cast Prince William and Kate Middleton for the sixth season.

Rufus Kampa is set to play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play William from his late teenage years into his 20s.

It sounds like the series will be accelerating the timeline considerably for the sixth season, which makes sense when you consider that we're reaching the end of this story.

Kampa's arc will follow how the royal family dealt with the 1997 death of Williams' mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate Middleton, the future Duchess of Cambridge.

Viewers will get to see Netflix's interpretation of how they met in Scotland.

News of the casting will be exciting for longtime viewers.

There has been much debate about where the series will conclude in the timeline, but we won't fully know until Netflix confirms it or we watch it when it launches.

For now, The Crown Season 5 is on tap for November, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The series was initially announced to be ending with its fifth season, but the plan changed.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," series creator Peter Morgan said in a statement.

"To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," adds Morgan.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.