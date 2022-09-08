The Crown Production Paused "Out of Respect" Following Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown is taking a production hiatus following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The hit Netflix drama that charts her life will cease production for an undetermined about of time.

Creator Peter Morgan revealed the news to Deadline.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan said.

“I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Executive Producer Stephen Daldry previously hinted that the show would stop production if the Queen passed while the series was being made.

“None of us know when that time will come, but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen," Daldry said.

"It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure, and it’s what we should do.”

The Crown premiered in 2016 with Claire Foy taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne in February this year.

Olivia Colman followed up for the next two seasons.

Imelda Staunton will take on the role in the final two seasons. The Crown Season 5 is on track for a November launch.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral in Scotland.

The news broke hours after it was revealed she was placed under medical supervision.

According to British media, family members of the late Queen made their way to Scotland to be by her side.

Elizabeth ascended the throne at age 25 following her father's death.

After the death announcement, King Charles released the following statement.

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will deeply be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

