The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Unveils Din and Grogu's Next Adventure

The wait for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been excruciating.

Thankfully, we got a full-length trailer during the D23 Expo this weekend, and we have many questions.

We hear Din being told that he is no longer a Mandalorian due to him taking his mask off and showing his face to others.

Mando and Grogu on Season 3

That doesn't stop him from keeping his helmet on, but it does change things considerably.

Bo Katan makes a splashy return in the trailer, questioning Din's motives and declaring Mandalorians to be a cult.

“You fractured our people," the fan fave character declares.

We also hear Din being referred to as Grogu's father, which hit us right in the feels.

“This is the one you saved? You are as its father. A clan of two,” The Armorer says.

“But you have removed your helmet. Then you are a Mandalorian no more.”

Din and Grogu's bond has been a key driving force of the series since its premiere, and it looks like they'll be traveling to new locations in Season 3.

Pedro Pascal leads the cast, which also includes  Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as the Moff Gideon. 

Amy Sedaris, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Omid Abtahi will all return for Season 3.

The conclusion of The Mandalorian Season 2 set up The Book of Boba Fett, a miniseries that starred Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

That show featured several Mandalorian characters, so if you missed it the first time, you should check it out.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is on track for a February launch Disney+ around the globe.

Check out the full trailer right here and hit the comments with your thoughts!

