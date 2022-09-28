The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Revenge Marks the Spot

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in a league of its own as far as the drama is concerned.

Ever since its premiere, it has managed to be one of the most unintentionally dramatic reality series ever.

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1, friendships were on thin ice, new alliances were formed, and some off-screen drama spilled in front of the cameras.

Undoubtedly, the series is different without Mary Cosby, but that was to be expected.

Mary brought a brand of crazy that is not generally on TV, and hopefully, she can return as a friend down the line.

Ditching the reunion likely sealed her fate, but she's the type of personality people want to watch.

Then again, Lisa Barlow gave Mary vibes throughout "Revenge Marks the Spot," an hour that shook up the dynamics like never before.

Lisa's unscripted rage-filled rant about Meredith Marks and her family came out of the left field, but Lisa was completely and utterly delusional during the premiere.

There's owning up to what you did, and then there's deflecting. Lisa owned up but feigned ignorance about why she said it.

You don't accuse your friend of sleeping with half of New York, drag her family under the bus, and then try to make the situation about you.

Granted, Meredith was probably in the wrong for some of the things she said last season, but it looks like she'll be activating a more villainous mode this season.

In the past, Meredith has been outraged by the things said about her family, but she seems intent on playing Lisa at her own game here.

Despite making for good TV, Lisa is delusional at the best of times, and it will be difficult to see her crack under the pressure of her own career and marriage being called into question.

Her interaction with Seth was frosty as hell. It was a 180 from Seth's conversation with John just a few scenes earlier.

Did it highlight how far Lisa has fallen on the social ladder? Sure, but it also highlighted some chemistry between Seth and John.

Did anyone else pick up on it?

If anything, the premiere was more about examining the changing dynamics of these ladies, and the last thing I expected was for Lisa to turn to Heather.

They've had their differences in the past, but I suspect Lisa knew Jen wouldn't have been as approachable as Heather.

The truth is that Lisa and Heather have said horrible things about each other, but we could be in for a new dynamic if Lisa is open to being vulnerable with Heather.

At her core, Heather wants to keep peace and unity amongst the ladies, but she also doesn't want to be on the wrong side of an argument.

Heather and Lisa could be friends, and maybe it will happen this season, but Heather's association with her one-time enemy is sure to alienate her from some of her other friends, like Whitney.

The official trailer hinted at a brutal bust-up between Heather and Whitney, but it's hard not to believe the crafty editors are gaslighting us into thinking their rift is anything more than a drunken war of words.

We've witnessed these women say and do horrible things while under the influence of alcohol ... and then there's Jen freaking Shah.

I have to hand it to the editors of the opening montage, which showed us footage from 2019, including Jen saying that she makes millions from her career.

Of course, that now takes on a new meaning because Jen took a plea deal admitting guilt for the fraud scheme, but the editors re-using those scenes hint that the show will hold Jen accountable for her actions.

Personally, she should not have a platform to tell her story, but Bravo knows many people will be tuning in just for the trial and the fallout of her admission.

Throwing her husband a 51st party at a friend's house was something, but it was hard not to feel like it was a pity party for her.

Jen has proven to be manipulative throughout her time on the show, and this party did not serve Harlem Nights.

It seemed more like she was getting the venue cheap -- or free -- and wanted to add a theme to something she had little control over.

It was embarrassing, but Sharrieff looked happy enough, possibly because he was in the company of his family and friends.

Angie hosting the party should have been an invitation for screen time, but she looked so freaking uncomfortable whenever the cameras were on her that I fail to understand how she'll act down the line.

Will she get the dreaded Traci Johnson treatment?

"Revenge Marks the Spot" promises a lot of drama, but the premiere was one of the most low-key to date.

The actual test will be in the coming weeks if the cast manages to hash things out, or if they continue to divide.

What did you think of the return?

Do you think Bravo should have fired Jen?

What's your take on Lisa's deflection?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.