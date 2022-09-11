The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer

Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise.

The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16.

Two episodes will be made available on that date.

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," the official logline reads.

"He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole."

"With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," the logline continues.

Award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/ Mrs. Clause, Kal Penn as Simon Choksi, Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin, Austin Kane as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus.

Rounding out the cast is Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi, Devin Bright as Noel, David Krumholtz as Bernard, and Laura San Giacomo.

The official trailer also shows Peyton Manning, who wants to take over the role of Santa Clause.

We also see the very big reactions from everyone who works for Santa Clause when he reveals his intention to name a successor.

How will it all play out?

Check out the trailer below.

