TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady

The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks.
NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts.
Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.
Chicago Fire had 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while Chicago PD delivered 5.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.
Over on CBS, Survivor dipped to 4.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.
The Amazing Race dipped in the 10 p.m. hour to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- way down from last season's 3.7 million/0.6 rating averages.
Big Sky moved to Wednesdays on a steady note.
The mystery drama kicked off its third season with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.
The Conners was also steady, drawing 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.
The Goldbergs was down to 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Home Economics (2 million/0.4 rating) was on the upside.
Abbott Elementary returned strong with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.
The CW's Stargirl had 403k viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down opposite increased competition.
The Masked Singer on FOX returned at 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.
The once-hot series is colling off considerably.
Lego Masters had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.
