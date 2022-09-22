TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady

The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks.

NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts.

Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Chicago Fire had 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while Chicago PD delivered 5.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on CBS, Survivor dipped to 4.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.

The Amazing Race dipped in the 10 p.m. hour to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- way down from last season's 3.7 million/0.6 rating averages.

Big Sky moved to Wednesdays on a steady note.

The mystery drama kicked off its third season with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Conners was also steady, drawing 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Goldbergs was down to 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Home Economics (2 million/0.4 rating) was on the upside.

Abbott Elementary returned strong with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The CW's Stargirl had 403k viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down opposite increased competition.

The Masked Singer on FOX returned at 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The once-hot series is colling off considerably.

Lego Masters had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

