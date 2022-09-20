TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady & 9-1-1 Return Steady; Quantum Leap Has Decent Debut

The 2022-23 season got underway Monday night, featuring several season premieres and a series premiere.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 had 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

The sophomore drama's numbers were on par with its March finale.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 1 secured 4.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

The series was on par with last season's premiere and down just a little bit from its May finale.

Both shows got off to decent starts, and we're sure the numbers will continue to build when delayed viewing is factored in.

On CBS, NCIS Season 20 Episode 1 managed 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

That was the least-watched and lowest-rated premiere in NCIS history.

Given the erosion overall on the broadcast networks, these numbers are not bad.

NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, which was right on par with its spring average.

Earlier on the night for CBS, The Neighborhood (4.6 million/0.4 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.2 million/0.4 rating) both took a hit.

The Voice returned for NBC with 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, leading into the series premiere of Quantum Leap (3.5 million/0.5 rating).

The reboot had decent sampling, but the true test will be in how it holds up in the coming weeks.

