TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady & 9-1-1 Return Steady; Quantum Leap Has Decent Debut

at .

The 2022-23 season got underway Monday night, featuring several season premieres and a series premiere.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 had 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

The sophomore drama's numbers were on par with its March finale.

Offical Gallery Pic of Elodie Yung - The Cleaning Lady

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 1 secured 4.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

The series was on par with last season's premiere and down just a little bit from its May finale.

Prison Call - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1

Both shows got off to decent starts, and we're sure the numbers will continue to build when delayed viewing is factored in.

On CBS, NCIS Season 20 Episode 1 managed 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

That was the least-watched and lowest-rated premiere in NCIS history.

Given the erosion overall on the broadcast networks, these numbers are not bad.

Making Strides - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, which was right on par with its spring average.

Earlier on the night for CBS, The Neighborhood (4.6 million/0.4 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.2 million/0.4 rating) both took a hit.

The Voice returned for NBC with 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, leading into the series premiere of Quantum Leap (3.5 million/0.5 rating).

The reboot had decent sampling, but the true test will be in how it holds up in the coming weeks.

Magic Knows - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!  

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: Cast Photos Revealed!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW September 10 2022
What to Watch September 2, 2022
WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
Thattaway - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady & 9-1-1 Return Steady; Quantum Leap Has Decent Debut