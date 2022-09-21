TV Ratings: The Resident Returns Low; Monarch Sinks in Week 2

The first Tuesday of the 2022-23 TV season was filled with new and returning series.

The numbers are down across the board in a trend that is becoming all too familiar for the broadcast networks.

You can thank streaming and the endless possibilities available to viewers nowadays for that.

FBI Season 5 Episode 1 managed 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down a tenth from last season's premiere, but on par with its May finale.

FBI International Season 2 Episode 1 held up well with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 1 inched up to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on FOX, The Resident Season 6 Episode 1 secured 2.65 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The numbers are down a bit vs. its spring average, but the series has been known to perform well in delayed viewing.

Monarch Season 1 Episode 2 came in at 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, placing a distant fourth in the 9 p.m. slot.

The Susan Sarandon-led Country Music drama got a football boost with its premiere earlier this month, and FOX revealed that the premiere had eclipsed 10 million viewers.

If the show can remain as strong with other metrics factored in, it will stick around.

NBC's The Voice had 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating across two hours, but it was no match for The Bachelorette.

The ABC reality series dominated every hour on the broadcast networks in key demos on Tuesday as follows:

- 8 p.m. - 3.8 million/0.9 rating

- 9 p.m. - 3.4 million/0.9 rating

- 10 p.m. - 2.8 million viewers/0.7 rating

The dating series is down considerably this season, but it remains one of the top shows.

New Amsterdam Season 5 got underway with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.