TV Ratings: The Resident Returns Low; Monarch Sinks in Week 2

The first Tuesday of the 2022-23 TV season was filled with new and returning series.

The numbers are down across the board in a trend that is becoming all too familiar for the broadcast networks.

You can thank streaming and the endless possibilities available to viewers nowadays for that.

Padma's Emergency - The Resident

FBI Season 5 Episode 1 managed 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down a tenth from last season's premiere, but on par with its May finale.

FBI International Season 2 Episode 1 held up well with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 1 inched up to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Finding an Entrance - FBI Season 5 Episode 1

Over on FOX, The Resident Season 6 Episode 1 secured 2.65 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The numbers are down a bit vs. its spring average, but the series has been known to perform well in delayed viewing.

Monarch Season 1 Episode 2 came in at 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, placing a distant fourth in the 9 p.m. slot.

The Susan Sarandon-led Country Music drama got a football boost with its premiere earlier this month, and FOX revealed that the premiere had eclipsed 10 million viewers.

Stage Presence -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 2

If the show can remain as strong with other metrics factored in, it will stick around.

NBC's The Voice had 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating across two hours, but it was no match for The Bachelorette.

The ABC reality series dominated every hour on the broadcast networks in key demos on Tuesday as follows:

- 8 p.m. - 3.8 million/0.9 rating

- 9 p.m. - 3.4 million/0.9 rating

- 10 p.m. - 2.8 million viewers/0.7 rating

One Man - The Bachelorette

The dating series is down considerably this season, but it remains one of the top shows.

New Amsterdam Season 5 got underway with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

