Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 1

How did Lace feel about being back five seasons later?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 1 kicked off a new search for love with many franchise veterans.

However, there was a lot of drama between the women of Clayton's season, which threatened to derail the entire process.

One of the women lied that it was her birthday for attention, leading to one of the most shocking first nights in Bachelor history.

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.