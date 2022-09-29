Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Did Jenny manage to navigate the tension in Helena?

On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2, a blast from the past in the form of a squatter shocked her to the core.

On The Case - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Cassie and Beau worked to track the still-missing backpacker.

Sunny worked to protect a secret of her own that was hidden in the woods.

Elsewhere, Beau's daughter Emily went too far in her investigation.

Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Donno: Oh, hello, Jenny.
Jenny: Are we friends? No, we're not.

Mark: It hurts.
Sunny: I know, sweetheart. I know it does. But I've got a child of my own to protect. I hope you understand. It's not gonna be much longer.

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Interrogation Time - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2
Poppernak & Company - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2
On The Case - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2
Sunny Outside - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2
Mother & Son Chat - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 3
  3. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 2