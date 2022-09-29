Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Jenny manage to navigate the tension in Helena?

On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2, a blast from the past in the form of a squatter shocked her to the core.

Meanwhile, Cassie and Beau worked to track the still-missing backpacker.

Sunny worked to protect a secret of her own that was hidden in the woods.

Elsewhere, Beau's daughter Emily went too far in her investigation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.