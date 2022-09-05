Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Sarah and Kevin's exciting news bring some unity to Chesapeake Shores?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4, there was a lot to celebrate.

Gas Station Coffee - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3

However, Connor and Margaret's law firm struggled to meet expectations.

As a result, they both fretted about whether they made the right decision.

How did the townsfolk manage to come together to help?

Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

You have to tell him. Together, you and Kevin can handle anything.

Megan

Bree: That was frustrating.
Luke: Yeah, apartment hunting is never fun.
Bree: No, but I just can't believe the way that they treated you.
Luke: Like what?
Bree: Oh, OK. Like the one place was so happy for you to sign the rental agreement until you clicked that tiny box that says that you had been convicted of a felony, and then all bets were off.
Luke: Yeah. For better or worse, I'm used to it.
Bree: Did you see the landlord's face? It was just so full of judgment. I wanted to-
Luke: Yeeep.
Bree: -tell him off.
Luke: That's why he got us out of there.
Bree: You know, they just make it impossible for you to turn your life around. The most basic of human rights, a place to live, a roof over your head!
Luke: Preach, sister, preach.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 Photos

Mick Reaches Out - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4
Asleep at the Wheel - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4
Found These in the Glove Compartment - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4
Hard to Handle - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4
Kevin is Let in on the Secret - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4
Thomas Gathers the Family - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4
