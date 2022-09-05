Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Sarah and Kevin's exciting news bring some unity to Chesapeake Shores?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4, there was a lot to celebrate.

However, Connor and Margaret's law firm struggled to meet expectations.

As a result, they both fretted about whether they made the right decision.

How did the townsfolk manage to come together to help?

Use the video above to watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.