Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did Javi manage to prove to be a good fit for Firehouse 51?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 2, things continued to change, paving the way for a surprising development.

Meanwhile, Kidd and Carver worked together to help Carver's former boss.

Elsewhere, Hawkins and Violet's relationship blossomed, forcing Gall to turn his attention elsewhere.

Did the big relationship cause more problems inside Firehouse 51?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.