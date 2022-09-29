Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 2

Did the Med implode due to the supply chain disruptions?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 2, Crockett and Kai clashed with the other doctors about who got to use the supplies.

A Boy and a Butterfly - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Maggie dropped a bombshell on Ben, forcing him to question everything.

Elsewhere, Ethan and Archer helped a patient with ALS that was struggling with his declining health.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 2 Quotes

Sean: You got old.
Archer: It's been a long time.
Sean: 15 years.
Archer: I would have been here sooner, but it takes a while to get visitation. Um, ,so I spoke to your lawyer and she said something about a plea deal?
Sean: Yeah, she doesn't think we can fight this.
Archer: YOu know what, I'm gonna get you a new lawyer, someone who knows what they're doing.
Sean: It's okay. I'm cool with this.
Archer: You're cool with going to jail?
Sean: Dad, really, it's fine.
Archer: You always do this. Ever since you were a kid, you always gave up too easily.
Sean: Like the way you gave up on me?

$700 a day. Can you believe that? It's like I've been hit by a truck and they're trying to get the little bit of blood I got left.

Will

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 2

