Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 2

at .

Did Burgess and Ruzek manage to play nice?

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2 found Burgess questioning her ex's motives on a case, leading to some big twists and turns.

Listening In - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2

Meanwhile, a convicted murderer stole a prison van, putting the team at odds as they tried to find him and the abducted prison guard.

Elsewhere, Voight reacted positively to having a new superior.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2 Quotes

Hailey: Where were you, you left early this morning?
Jay: I was with Voight.
Hailey: Why?
Jay: Nothing important, I just couldn't call you back that's all.

Kim: You have nothing to worry about if the gun was in plainview.
Ruzek: What? I know I have nothing to worry about.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2 Photos

Pending Departure -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2
Listening In - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2
Tension is Thick -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2
Burgton - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2
Partners Run Deep -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2
Choosing Family - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2
