Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 2

Did Burgess and Ruzek manage to play nice?

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 2 found Burgess questioning her ex's motives on a case, leading to some big twists and turns.

Meanwhile, a convicted murderer stole a prison van, putting the team at odds as they tried to find him and the abducted prison guard.

Elsewhere, Voight reacted positively to having a new superior.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.