Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 25

Was there hope for Vinnie and Angelina?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 25, the drama mounted when everyone tried to put them together.

Meanwhile, Nikki's intense birthday party left some of the roomies in a bad place.

Elsewhere, a group trip to San Diego's Little Italy revealed some long-held secrets about one cast member.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.