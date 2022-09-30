Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 2

at .

What really happened to a politician's daughter?

That question plagued the team throughout Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 after the young woman was found dead.

Chasing a Mugger - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2

On the surface, it looked like a mugging that turned deadly.

However, the team realized there was much more to the case than they first thought.

Which member of the SVU stepped in to help?

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 Quotes

Shaw: Hey. What are you doing? The suspect was described as white, age 20 - 40, with a baseball cap.
Cop: I was just -
Shaw: You were just. If you could stick to looking for suspects that actually look like the description that was broadcast, that would be great.

I've had three friends mugged in the last two months. What is wrong with this city?

Woman

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 Photos

A Politician's Daughter - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
Chasing a Mugger - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
The Final Word - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
A Controversial Case - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
Damage Control - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
Marhoun's Risky Move - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 22
  3. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 2