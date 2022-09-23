Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Cosgrove and Jalen get a big break in the case?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 kicked off with a young girl gunned down.

As the team searched for answers, they uncovered a link to a former case.

Meanwhile, McCoy and Price set out to get justice against an international crime ring.

However, complications threatened the case.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.