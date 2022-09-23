Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Cosgrove and Jalen get a big break in the case?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 kicked off with a young girl gunned down.

Bell on the Case - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1

As the team searched for answers, they uncovered a link to a former case.

Meanwhile, McCoy and Price set out to get justice against an international crime ring.

However, complications threatened the case.

Cosgrove: I was with the girl when she got shot. I'm not leaving this.
Shaw: Just to be clear, if you were with the girl, how did she get shot?

Lili: I've done a ton of research already and it's not that big of a deal.
Cosgrove: You're gonna get weird.
Lili: I'm already weird.
Cosgrove: No, you're not. You're perfect. Perfectly weird.
Lili: You can get a great education homeschooling, and I promise I'll still socialize so I won't get weirder. I've got Chloe. She's my best friend.
Cosgrove: It's not gonna happen. Look, I know you're anxious. Your mom told me that after the drill, you -
Lili: It's not just one drill, Dad. We've had three lockdown drills since the school year started. The world is going to crap. It is only a matter of time before some madman walks in my classroom.
Cosgrove: Don't say that. Don't every say that. Jesus. You're 15, Lili, you're staying in school. Look, there's a lot of stuff that's out in the world but the chances of anything bad happening...

Stabler and Cosgrove Give Chase - Law & Order: Organized Crome - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1
Bell on the Case - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1
A Beat-Up Witness - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1
Running After the Bad Guys - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1
Working with ADA Price - Law & Order: Organized - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1
Bensler Teams Up Again - Law & Order - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1
