Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did the Silas family prove to be formidable opponents for the detectives?

The latest wave of crime in New York City took center stage on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2, which left the detectives in danger.

The Silas family had been attached to one of the most exclusive casinos in town, but the crime was too much to overlook.

Meanwhile, Stabler dealt with a very personal issue that he wanted to keep away from the team.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Stabler: Who is this?
Bell: Detective Jamie Whalen.
Stabler: When does he go through puberty?

Younger Silas: Why were they here?
Teddy: Because I invited them. You want to take the reins of this city? You need to be able to ride any kind of animal.

New to the Team - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2
Investigating a Casino Death - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2
Investigating a Construction Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2
A Looming Divorce - Organized Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2
Breaking Ground - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2
