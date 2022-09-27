Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Addison manage to find herself back in a good place with Magic and Jenn?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2, a discovery caused division amongst the team.

Meanwhile, Ben found himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995.

With the sudden arrival of another face from the past, it was time to decide whether it was time to make some changes.

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.