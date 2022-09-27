Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Addison manage to find herself back in a good place with Magic and Jenn?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2, a discovery caused division amongst the team.

To Infinity? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Ben found himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995.

With the sudden arrival of another face from the past, it was time to decide whether it was time to make some changes.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Ben: Who’s the lucky guy? Do I know him?
Addison: Uh, you wouldn’t remember him.
Ben: Fair enough. When’s the big day?
Addison: Six months.
Ben: Hope I’m back by then.
Addison: Better be.

We met at Quantum Leap. We fell in love. We worked side-by-side for years. We had to try to not talk about work when we came home. It felt like our entire life was this project. And now there’s this whole other part to it. This whole other part to himself that he kept from me. And I’m just having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that maybe this was never really ours.

Addison

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2

