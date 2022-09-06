Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 9

at .

Which relationships flourished in Mexico?

The ladies and their suitors arrived at a new location on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 9.

Around the Corner - The Bachelorette

With Gabby and Rachel beginning the two-hour event with three men each still in the competition, they had to make some harsh decisions.

Meanwhile, Erich and Rachel found themselves at a crossroads that threatened to change the trajectory of their lives forever.

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette Season 19
  3. The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 9
  4. Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 9