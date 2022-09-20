Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did Thony manage to find Luca?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, Thony desperately searched for his son after Marco kidnapped him.

Conflicted Fiona - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1

With nowhere else to turn, she turned to FBI Agent Garrett Miller to track him down before they disappeared for good.

Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris forced Fiona to shield her son by any means necessary.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Nadia: That is your weakness. You trust people too much.
Arman: Nadia.
Nadia: You barely know her. For all we know, she could be headed to the airport right now.

It wasn't a mistake. He did this to hurt me, Fi.

Thony

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Conflicted Fiona - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
Maritial Confrontation - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
Sins of Hayak - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
Negotiating a New Deal - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
Arman in Prison - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
Hot Money - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 2
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 1