Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Thony manage to find Luca?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, Thony desperately searched for his son after Marco kidnapped him.

With nowhere else to turn, she turned to FBI Agent Garrett Miller to track him down before they disappeared for good.

Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris forced Fiona to shield her son by any means necessary.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.