Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 2

at .

Was Darlene turning into her father?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 2, Ben picked up on some big changes and took action.

An Empty House - The Conners Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Jackie moved in with Neville and discovered that being newlyweds produced new problems when Neville arrived with animals.

Elsewhere, Harris had a conversation about her future with her aunt that gave her some food for thought.

Watch The Conners Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Conners Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

I need to be around creativity. You know, I don't write anymore, and I work at a hardware store all day long. And your Dad went on the other day for 20 minutes about toggle bolts versus anchor bolts, and at one point, I looked over at the rat poison, and I thought, Oh, man, if only I had the guts.

Ben

Ben: Oh, come on. Loosen up. It'll be hilariously bad, and everyone will have a good laugh.
Darlene: Oh, now that I know I'm going to be humiliated, I'd love to stay.
Ben: I'm sorry it's not as exciting as checking your jitterbug for messages and falling asleep to Blue Bloods.
Darlene: Oh, so I'm old now.
Ben: You're becoming your father.
Darlene: No, my father never would have allowed himself to be dragged here.
Ben: You said you wanted to make me happy.
Darlene: Well, that was a mistake I'll never be making again. You know what? I'm done going out altogether.

The Conners Season 5 Episode 2

The Conners Season 5 Episode 2 Photos

What to Expect - The Conners Season 5 Episode 2
Entertained - The Conners Season 5 Episode 2
An Empty House - The Conners Season 5 Episode 2
The Star of the Show - The Conners Season 5 Episode 2
Something to Celebrate - The Conners Season 5 Episode 2
  1. The Conners
  2. The Conners Season 5
  3. The Conners Season 5 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 2