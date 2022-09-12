Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 18

Did any of the ladies manage to find peace?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 18, the ladies unpacked a thrilling season that featured plenty of fights.

Drew was put on the spot about her comments on home invasion, leading to one of the biggest bust-ups of the season.

Meanwhile, Kandi pondered her future on the series after spending such a long time being caught up in the scheming.

Elsewhere, the insanity surrounding the cast trip came to light.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.