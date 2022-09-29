Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Lisa manage to get back in Meredith's good graces?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1 picked up months after the explosive rant that derailed their friendship.

Meredith Marks Returns - The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Meanwhile, Jen threw a party for the Coach's 51st birthday at one of the new cast member's homes.

Elsewhere, Whitney revealed her intention to leave being a Mormon behind.

How did Heather feel about it?

