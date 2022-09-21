Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did everyone survive the emotional season premiere?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 1, Padma and her unborn twins suffered a medical emergency.

The unthinkable happened to one of the hospital's own, leading to a shocking turn of events.

Meanwhile, Conrad was ready for the next phase of his career and what it meant for his family.

Elsewhere, Billie found herself struggling in the aftermath of a traumatic event.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Faantic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.