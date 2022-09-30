Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 1

How far did Meemaw go?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 1, George Sr. was forced to step in to save his mother-in-law after a brush with the law.

Meanwhile, Mary felt unwelcome at the church and tried to find out why people were talking behind her back.

Elsewhere, Sheldon and Missy met up with Mandy, but the reception was frosty.

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.