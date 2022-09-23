Wednesday: Netflix Confirms Premiere Date for Jenna Ortega Drama

We finally have a premiere date for Wednesday!

Netflix announced Friday that the Addams Family series will receive its premiere on November 23 around the globe.

"From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," the logline teases.

"She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

"Snap snap."

The series starsJenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), and Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger).

Also set as series regulars are Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), and Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill)

The guest cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez)

"Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we've never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they're coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl," Ortega shared in a statement.

"That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant."

"And we've never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you've seen Wednesday, she's been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that's what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday." the actress adds.

"There's an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don't think we've ever seen before."

The series has had a long road to the screen, but at least we'll be able to watch the drama play out on November 23.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.