Where to Stream The Vampire Diaries After Series Leaves Netflix

The Vampire Diaries is one of the most popular CW shows ever.

With its complicated love triangles, vampire goodness, and twists that haven't been seen on TV since the series wrapped in 2017, it makes sense that viewers would still have a desire to watch after all these years.

Netflix lost the rights to stream the 171-episode series that lasted eight seasons on Saturday, September 3.

The streaming typically licenses shows for a set amount of years as the media conglomerates that own them decide where they will end up long-term.

Ahead of its removal from Netflix, it was revealed that all eight seasons would appear on HBO Max.

The news was not a surprise.

Warner Bros. TV Group owns the Vampire Diaries, so putting it on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service was always in the cards.

HBO Max could not take on the show until The CW's deal with Netflix lapsed.

But, fans of the series who don't have HBO Max were given some good news over the weekend.

Series co-creator Julie Plec took to social media to reveal that it would also be available on Peacock.

Peacock will soon be home to Plec's Vampire Academy, so this might be a strategic move for people to access both vampire-tinged series under one roof.

“I mean, just a little surprise announcement on a Sunday. #TVD is now also streaming on @peacockTV,” Plec tweeted.

The series is unavailable with Peacock's free plan, but it's available on the streamer's premium plans.

Despite ending in 2017, the series continued to gain new fans due to its success on Netflix.

Unfortunately, all three shows set in The Vampire Diaries universe will not be under the same roof for a while yet.

The Originals is not expected to conclude its Netflix run until next year. At the same time, Legacies, which was canceled after four seasons, will probably not move to another service for another few years yet.

The Vampire Diaries launched on The CW in 2009 and starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Candice King, and many more people.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you stream the show on HBO Max or Peacock?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.