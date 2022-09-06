Where to Stream The Vampire Diaries After Series Leaves Netflix

at .

The Vampire Diaries is one of the most popular CW shows ever.

With its complicated love triangles, vampire goodness, and twists that haven't been seen on TV since the series wrapped in 2017, it makes sense that viewers would still have a desire to watch after all these years.

Netflix lost the rights to stream the 171-episode series that lasted eight seasons on Saturday, September 3.

Joining Forces - The Vampire Diaries

The streaming typically licenses shows for a set amount of years as the media conglomerates that own them decide where they will end up long-term.

Ahead of its removal from Netflix, it was revealed that all eight seasons would appear on HBO Max.

Putting on His Game Face - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1

The news was not a surprise.

Warner Bros. TV Group owns the Vampire Diaries, so putting it on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service was always in the cards.

HBO Max could not take on the show until The CW's deal with Netflix lapsed.

But, fans of the series who don't have HBO Max were given some good news over the weekend.

Bonnie looks upset -- The Vampire Diaries

Series co-creator Julie Plec took to social media to reveal that it would also be available on Peacock.

Peacock will soon be home to Plec's Vampire Academy, so this might be a strategic move for people to access both vampire-tinged series under one roof.

“I mean, just a little surprise announcement on a Sunday. #TVD is now also streaming on @peacockTV,” Plec tweeted.

The series is unavailable with Peacock's free plan, but it's available on the streamer's premium plans.

Loss - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1

Despite ending in 2017, the series continued to gain new fans due to its success on Netflix.

Unfortunately, all three shows set in The Vampire Diaries universe will not be under the same roof for a while yet.

The Originals is not expected to conclude its Netflix run until next year. At the same time, Legacies, which was canceled after four seasons, will probably not move to another service for another few years yet.

The Vampire Diaries launched on The CW in 2009 and starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Candice King, and many more people.

A Bad Feeling - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you stream the show on HBO Max or Peacock?

Hit the comments.

New Amsterdam Final Season Photos: Moving On
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Vampire Diaries Quotes

Dear Diary, a chipmunk asked me my name today. I told him it was Joe. That lie, will haunt me, forever.

Damon

Damon: You know what they are? Children. Like lighting a candle's going to make everything OK, or even saying a prayer. Or pretending Elena's not going to end up just like the rest of us murdering vampires. Stupid, delusional, exasperating little children. And I know what you're going to say: 'It makes them feel better, Damon.' So what? For how long? A minute, a day? What difference does it make? Because in the end, when you lose somebody, every candle, every prayer is not going to make up for the fact that the only thing you have left is hole in your life where that somebody that you cared about used to be. And a rock with a birthday carved into it that I'm pretty sure is wrong. So thanks, friend. Thanks for leaving me here to babysit. Because I should be long gone by now. I didn't get the girl, remember? I'm just stuck here fighting my brother and taking care of the kids. You owe me big.
Alaric: I miss you too, buddy.

Vampire Diaries Music

  Song Artist
So what So What Pink iTunes
Save the lies Save the Lies Gabriella Cilmi iTunes
Im not over I'm Not Over Carolina Liar iTunes

Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries Photos

Bonnie looks upset -- The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries/The Originals Split
Caroline Is Not Pleased - The Vampire Diaries
Self Pity - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1
Putting on His Game Face - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1
A Bad Feeling - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1

Vampire Diaries Videos

Legacies Promo: A Favorite from The Vampire Diaries Returns!
Legacies Promo: A Favorite from The Vampire Diaries Returns!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Paul Wesley Surprises Nina Dobrev On Set Of Her New Show
Paul Wesley Surprises Nina Dobrev On Set Of Her New Show
  1. The Vampire Diaries
  2. Where to Stream The Vampire Diaries After Series Leaves Netflix