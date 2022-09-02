Yellowstone Shocker: Which Schemer is Returning for Season 5?!

at .

We're inching closer to the return of Yellowstone on Paramount Network.

We got the first promo earlier this week, and now, we're getting some more casting details.

This scoop is sure to resonate with fans of schemers.

The Power of Yellowstone

Deadline revealed Friday that Q’orianka Kilcher has closed a deal to return for Yellowstone Season 5.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know Kilcher last appeared on Yellowstone Season 3 as Angela.

Q'orianka Kilcher Poses for a Photo

The character was fun and perfectly fit into the world of schemers we've grown to love throughout the first four seasons.

Now, it certainly raises a lot of questions about what brings the character back.

Then again, the world of Yellowstone allows for villains to return.

it turns out that there's always a new scheme brewing.

Beth In the Dining Room - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9

That's what makes the show so exciting.

Kilcher recently hit headlines when she was charged for two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud for collecting disability benefits while working on Yellowstone.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five will premiere on Sunday, November 13.

It features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Rip Through the Gates Tall - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10

For the new season, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

The official teaser highlighted the intrigue ahead, teasing some new characters, new conflicts, and everything we've grown to love about the show.

As previously reported, 14 episodes have been ordered.

They'll be split down the middle to air in two parts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

