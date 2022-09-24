YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed

Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday.

The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023.

But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that.

The series will be adopting the split-season strategy.

The fourth season's second half will hit the air on March 10, 2023.

Netflix's Stranger Things adopted the split-season strategy with Stranger Things Season 4, and the excitement was off the charts.

Netflix also unveiled a teaser trailer during Tudum that introduces viewers to Professor Joe.

That's right.

Joe Goldberg is in London and living as a professor.

After the events of YOU Season 3, we're sure he won't be living much of a tranquil life for long.

The teaser also introduces us to those in Joe's orbit for YOU Season 4.

Tati Gabrielle returns as Marienne Bellamy, while the other series regulars include Lukas Gage as Adam, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, and Ed Speleers as Rhys.

Recurring players include Niccy Lin as Sophie, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm, Ben Wiggins as Roald, Eve Austin as Gemma, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Dario Coates as Connie, Sean Pertwee as Vic, Brad Alexander as Edward, Alison Pargeter as Dawn, and Adam James as Elliot.

Netflix gave a big vote of confidence in YOU by renewing it for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of its third season.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view," said Sera Gamble.

"And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

"The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts on the big change

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.