YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed

at .

Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday.

The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023.

But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that.

Nice Ride - YOU Season 1 Episode 3

The series will be adopting the split-season strategy.

The fourth season's second half will hit the air on March 10, 2023.

Joe in London

Netflix's Stranger Things adopted the split-season strategy with Stranger Things Season 4, and the excitement was off the charts.

Netflix also unveiled a teaser trailer during Tudum that introduces viewers to Professor Joe.

That's right.

Joe Goldberg is in London and living as a professor.

Tilly Keeper

After the events of YOU Season 3, we're sure he won't be living much of a tranquil life for long.

The teaser also introduces us to those in Joe's orbit for YOU Season 4.

Tati Gabrielle returns as Marienne Bellamy, while the other series regulars include Lukas Gage as Adam, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, and Ed Speleers as Rhys.

Amy Leigh Hickman

Recurring players include Niccy Lin as Sophie, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm, Ben Wiggins as Roald, Eve Austin as Gemma, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Dario Coates as Connie, Sean Pertwee as Vic, Brad Alexander as Edward, Alison Pargeter as Dawn, and Adam James as Elliot.

Netflix gave a big vote of confidence in YOU by renewing it for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of its third season.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view," said Sera Gamble.

"And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

Finding Common Ground - YOU Season 3 Episode 1

"The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts on the big change

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

YOU Quotes

Love: You and your beautiful daughter, you need to run. Disappear. Ryan is just the beginning of what he'll do.
Marienne: Then why, aren't you running too?
Love: It's not that simple for me.
Marienne: No, Okay listen to me, maybe it's not my place. Maybe you think you owe it to your kid, or maybe you're clinging to when things worked, but please, if there is ever even for a fleeting moment a tiny moment a tiny voice in your head, and that tiny voice is saying "I deserve better," listen to her. That's your partner. That's you real true love, and if you betray her long enough, you wil lose her. Trust me. I'm still tryingn to get mine back.

Hello, you. No, fuck, no. I'm not doing that. I'm not going to try to figure out who you are, or why you look concerned about the state of that heirloom tomato.

Joe

YOU

YOU Photos

Joe watching -- You
Love is Lost - YOU Season 3 Episode 3
Gil - YOU Season 3 Episode 3
Terrified Mom - YOU Season 3 Episode 3
Young Joe - tall Season 3 Episode 3
Trials of Parenthood - YOU Season 3 Episode 3

YOU Videos

YOU Season Finale Promo: Becky, You in Danger, Girl!
YOU Season Finale Promo: Becky, You in Danger, Girl!
YOU Preview: Welcome to YOUr Newest Obsession!
YOU Preview: Welcome to YOUr Newest Obsession!
  1. YOU
  2. YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed