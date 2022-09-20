Your Honor: Showtime Sets Final Season Premiere for Bryan Cranston Drama

The end of Your Honor begins before the end of 2022.

Showtime announced today that the Your Honor, starring and executive produced by Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) will return on Friday, December 9 on streaming before making its on-air debut on Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight), with Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) serving as showrunner and executive producer for the second and final season.

Your Honor Season 1 ranks as the top debut season ever on Showtime, the cabler says.

Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose upstanding life is derailed when his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of notorious crime boss Jimmy Baxter (SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg) led to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Emmy nominee Hope Davis (Love Life, American Crime) stars as Jimmy’s wife, Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) stars as Charlie, a local politician, and Michael’s best friend.

Along with previously announced Oscar- and Emmy-nominated guest star Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Amy Landecker (Transparent) will return to guest star.

Martindale returns as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of Desiato’s deceased wife and one of the last links to his previous life.

Landecker plays Detective Nancy Costello, who has been betrayed by her friendship with Desiato and will not let go until she uncovers the truth.

Perez is playing Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S. Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.

Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton and Benjamin Flores Jr. have been upped to series regulars ahead of the second season.

This season, Big Mo (Ward-Hammond), the formidable leader of the Desire Gang, demands fierce loyalty as she pushes to expand her empire throughout New Orleans with help from Little Mo (Machekanyanga).

Fia Baxter (Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother).

As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter, Carlo (Stanton) is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps, while Eugene Jones’ (Flores Jr.) attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to create a war on the streets of New Orleans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.