9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: It's Time For New Possibilities

Buck is finding himself on quite the journey.

With the help of some new reading material and timely advice, Buck appears to be trying to discover more about himself and what he wants out of life. It's a worthy endeavor, but it can also be a little scary when the path in front of you is so unclear.

In this exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 4, Buck confides in Maddie and tells her all about his new plan for self-discovery. He's going to open himself up to new possibilities, but we'll just have to wait and see what that ultimately looks like.

One thing about Buck? He's a curious person.

So it's not surprising that he's open to exploring new things and challenging himself because that aligns with who we know him to be. And the idea of stepping outside your comfort zone is an exciting prospect, even if you're a person who's content with the status quo.

Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable can go a long way in the growth of your character, but it doesn't mean it will be easy. And you have to wonder if Buck's new quest to figure out what he's searching for will be all fun and games.

We know his old roommate will come knocking with a proposal, and now that he's open to whatever comes his way, it'll be interesting to see how he reacts to something he may or may not see coming.

Elsewhere during this hour, there are emergencies involving trees and a car accident that spirals out of control when a drunk driver plows down the streets of Los Angeles with Chimney sitting shotgun.

We'll also welcome Bobby back from Florida during this hour, and although he wasn't gone for long, we certainly missed Cap!

We'll get some time with Eddie and Christopher, but perhaps not a good time when Eddie catches Christopher in a lie. This storyline has a lot of potential as Christopher gets older and Eddie learns to navigate raising a kid who's not such a kid anymore.

9-1-1 Season 6 is hitting all the right notes thus far, and this looks like a jam-packed installment, but that's a good thing in 9-1-1 land. Getting all the principal characters involved in various emergencies and personal situations often guarantees viewers a lively and heartwarming hour.

Make sure you check out the clip above and flood the comment section with all your thoughts about what you think about Buck's new mission. And remember to come back to TV Fanatic, as we'll be doing a deep dive into the hour after the episode goes live!

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic!

