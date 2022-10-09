9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Tensions Are Mounting!

After the discovery of Tanya Kingston's body, it's time for the police to re-open the case.

It's natural for the investigation to begin with Samuel and Beatrice, as Tanya's body was found underneath their home. But that doesn't mean anyone has to be happy about it.

As the police loom in on Athena and her family, the tensions begin to simmer in this exclusive clip TV Fanatic received from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3. It won't be easy for Athena to disengage herself from this one.

Tanya's disappearance shocked Athena and her town to its core back in the day, and it's something that Athena has carried with her for years. It was the push that led her on the path she's taken in life, and having it brought back to the forefront will be an emotional journey for Athena and her family.

The police must do their job but ask Athena Grant-Nash to step aside? Well, you must be new around here.

The thing about this case is that Athena may have an emotional attachment, but she could also be a key component in getting to the bottom of what happened. She lived through this event and has intimate knowledge about the events leading up to the kidnapping and the fallout.

And the police should be aware of that and want to work with her, but the tone of this conversation feels more like they believe Athena could be a liability and not an asset.

Naturally, Athena is probably scared about what this could all mean for her parents, especially as Samuel continues to recover from the stroke that put him in the hospital.

Luckily she has Bobby by her side, who is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure Athena feels loved and supported in everything she does.

Teaming up with Bobby to look into Tanya's case may be what's best for them, as sitting on their hands and doing nothing isn't really what Bobby and Athena are about.

But will this eventually put them at odds with the detective who's made it explicitly clear that he's not looking for Athena's help?

This is shaping up to be a very heavy hour as the series treads into dark waters.

