America's Got Talent: All-Stars Spinoff a Go at NBC

NBC is doubling down on America's Got Talent.

The broadcast network on Friday greenlit America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent.

It will also include familiar faces from the Got Talent franchises around the world.

The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.

Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel.

Sofia Vergara, who is a judge on the regular series, will not be a part of the spinoff.

Instead, the new show will be going with a three-judge panel.

Terry Crews will return as host for the show that is set to premiere in 2023.

No details on when in the year it will launch, but it will likely be an early 2023 entry ahead of the original series in the summer.

With more than 70 local versions of Got Talent produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, “AGT: All Stars” brings together the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe for one of the toughest competitions yet.

The best of the best will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of “AGT: All-Stars.”

The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide.

“Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.

