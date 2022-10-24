Apple Hikes Price of Apple TV+

When Apple TV+ launched in 2019, it was at the attractive price point of $4.99 per month.

Moving forward, however, the service that features global hits like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind, will be a bit more expensive.

Deadline reported Monday that the Apple-owned streaming service would rise 40% per month to $6.99 for new and existing customers.

"We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies," the company said in a statement.

"Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

Indeed, the service launched with just a handful of shows and movies.

Unlike services like Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video, Apple TV+ doesn't license previous seasons or movies that have aired elsewhere.

Everything on Apple TV+ is original content, and the service has built up an excellent roster over the past three years.

Simply put, it's surprising the price hasn't increased before now.

Many of the service's projects have had considerable praise and awards love.

The breakthrough series for Apple TV+, however, was the Jason Sudeikis-fronted Ted Lasso.

The series has been renewed for a third season, which is heavily rumored to bring the show to a close.

It is also home to shows like Bad Sisters, Severance, The Mosquito Coast, Shantaram, and Servant.

We're barely scratching the surface with the content on offer, but another positive is that MLB's Friday Night Baseball games are also included.

Apple also increased the costs of its music streaming service Apple Music.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.