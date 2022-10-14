CBS Announces 2022 Holiday Programming Slate More the Merrier!

More the Merrier!

With the holiday season coming up fast, CBS announced today their full holiday slate of programming.

Let's see what they have in store!

Christmas begins on CBS on Thursday, November 24, with The Thanksgiving Day Parade, and what follows are a series of movies, specials, and special holiday episodes of your favorite shows.

Friday | November 11 & Friday | December 16

The Greatest At-Home Videos

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

‘Tis the season to share videos, and Cedric the Entertainer is serving up a double dose of holiday cheer with two of his Greatest #Athomevideos specials.

The Greatest At Home Thanksgiving Videos delivers a full hour of entertaining and heartfelt videos Cedric has found on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. It’s bound to have viewers feeling warm and fuzzy as they begin the holiday season. Airs Friday, Nov. 11.

Cedric and his team of viral-video loving “elves” have also been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, not-to-be-believed creativity, and a sled full of internet gold for The Greatest At Home Holiday Videos.

Cedric’s made his list … he’s checked it twice … and all of these videos will be holiday nice. Airs Friday, Dec. 16.

Thursday | November 24

The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS

(9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/ 1:00 PM-4:00 PM, PT)

The Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats, including the iconic Santa Claus. The show will also feature musical performances and celebrity interviews.

Friday | November 25

Frosty The Snowman

(8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) Frosty Returns (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

A Christmas Proposal

(9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm.

But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

Saturday | November 26

Robbie The Reindeer

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

The Story Of Santa Claus

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

Tuesday | November 29

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks.

It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Reindeer In Here

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Celebrate the holiday season with a new one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, Reindeer In Here. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland.

Reindeer In Here is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Sunday | December 4

Fit For Christmas

(8:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-10:00 PM, PT)

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots of THE TALK), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont.

She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

Sunday | December 11

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition in its 100th year, presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation.

Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

Must Love Christmas

(9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of The Equalizer) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls.

There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Thursday | December 15

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of Ghosts

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

When Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings a platonic male friend, Samantha (Rose McIver) – inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores – makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them.

Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan – also involving Bela.

Sunday | December 18

When Christmas Was Young

(8:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-10:00 PM, PT)

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.

Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

Friday | December 23

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue.

The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

Christmas Takes Flight

(9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children.

Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

Wednesday | December 28

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon

(8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

A special tribute concert honoring 16-time Grammy winner Paul Simon with a special appearance by the legendary singer/songwriter himself. The tribute features a star-studded performer lineup of Grammy-winning artists, past nominees, and iconic voices.

They include Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Sting, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy & Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty, and Stevie Wonder, who will all pay homage to Simon’s legendary career.

Presenters include Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Folake Olowofoyeku and Oprah Winfrey.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman

(10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

In a one-hour CBS News special, Hartman examines how one simple act of kindness can create a ripple effect that causes real, positive change. Hartman meets an MIT professor as she works on a formula to answer the question:

What does it take for an act of kindness to spread? It’s all about ordinary people committing extraordinary acts and changing lives far beyond their own communities. The impact will amaze you.

Saturday | December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

(8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT)

Country music’s hottest superstars return to downtown Nashville to ring in the new year across multiple locations. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.