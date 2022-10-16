Days of Our Lives Round Table: Salem's First Threesome! What Did You Think?

Allie, Alex, and Chanel shared their first threesome. EJ uncovered Ava and Gabi's scheme. And Kristen blackmailed Brady as Marlena's life hung in the balance.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Horizon from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate the threesome, Roman and Kate's wedding, Wendy Shin's appearance in Salem, and more!

Days went there with Chanel/Alex/Allie having a threesome. Was it hot or over the top?

Jack: In between. I don't have a problem with the idea of a threesome, as long as everyone is a fully consenting adult.

In this case, Chanel consented, so it wasn't like anyone forced her. But she didn't really seem into it. Allie was doing it not because she had a desire for a threesome but because she thought this would somehow save her relationship.

And Alex more or less seemed to be trying to forget Stephanie by jumping into bed with the women. That's not a good reason on anyone's part.

As for the scene itself, it was tastefully done in the sense they didn't show much, but the sex scene went on far too long for my liking. I was bored and wondering when it would end.

Horizon: For me, this "event" was highly disingenuous and the singularly worst scene on Days to date this year. Using tasteful artistry from the cool blue hue lighting, laid back (albeit irritating jazz), and slow sensual motions.

The scene intimated that all three characters were in love with one another. The blue lighting was used to great effect when Rafe tenderly attended to a badly injured Gwen. The emotion was palpable. Here the emotion felt was as shallow as decorative wallpaper.

But how did they arrive at this threesome? The motivations, mainly instigated by Allie, were murky at best. The fixed rapturous smiles on both Allie and Chanel's faces only added to the torment as it all culminated with both young ladies resting their heads on Alex's torso giving off a bad phallic worship vibe.

Then Alex tells them Stephanie is on his mind. Just a nauseating finish to a sickening scene.

Christine: I thought they did a great job. It was hot without going over the top.

As Allie and Chanel are in a committed relationship, this was just about sex and having fun.

Chanel always seemed on board with the idea. Allie came at it due to her insecurities about keeping Chanel, which isn't the healthiest idea, but neither Chanel nor Alex was trying to force her into it. And as Allie didn't show any signs of stopping things, I assume she found it appealing on some level.

Yes, Alex was probably using it to forget about Stephanie, but knowing Alex, besides eventually being in a committed relationship, I can't imagine a situation where he'd turn down a threesome with two beautiful women.

And Alex's dream about waking up with Stephanie and Chad made me laugh out loud!

Your turn, Days fans! Did you enjoy the threesome scenes?

Has Ava left town for good? Do you hope to see her return?

Jack: I doubt Ava has left for good. Tripp is in town now, so I hope and expect him to look up his mother.

Horizon: I am rather confident Ava hasn't left for good. She has been one of Days' shining lights the past several months, and I have relished her barbed comedic battles with Gabi and EJ, not to mention her "will they or won't they" queasy relationship with Johnny.

So, heck, yes, I can't wait to see her return to the fray.

Christine: Ava better not be gone for good. I love Ava. She's smart, funny, and has a quick sarcastic wit that I adore. I hope she and EJ eventually become a romantic pairing over her and Johnny. EJ and Ava could be quite the power couple and amazingly entertaining.

Kristen told Brady the price for saving Marlena, Kayla, and Kate is for him to break up with Chloe and live with her and Rachel as a family. Do you think Brady will ever break away from Kristen after this?

Jack: Eventually, he will, but not until Kristen ruins his life again.

Brady thinks he's entering a loveless relationship with her, but I know Brady. He'll fall for her sooner or later. Or she'll get Rolf to whip up a love potion. One or the other.

Brady will sing her praises, she'll do something to destroy everyone he loves, and then he'll be "done with her forever" until the next time she gets her claws into him.

Horizon: That is a tough question. Kristen is basically bribing Brady (and Rachel) into being held hostage in her Dracula castle.

I sense Brady's feelings for Kristen have left the building, perhaps permanently. And I can't say I blame him. Her rancid behavior does not deserve to be rewarded.

Christine: Since Brady seems to fall in love with whatever woman he's near, I have little doubt he'll fall back in love with Kristen again. It's twisted, but that's how Brady's love life works.

The only one I feel sorry for in this is Rachel. At her age, she's likely to bond with her mother in a way that will make it very difficult for Brady to break away from Kristen, even if he's uncharacteristically strong enough to want to do so.

Wendy Shin arrived in Salem. Did you see her in Beyond Salem 2? Are you happy she's transitioned over to Days, and do you think she and Johnny have chemistry together?

Jack: I am thrilled! Wendy was one of my favorite new characters on Beyond Salem 2, and I'm excited for her to be on the main show now. I thought she and Johnny had terrific chemistry, and now that Tripp and Joey are in town, I'm interested in her interactions with them too.

Horizon: This is the first time I have seen Wendy, and she came across as a petulant, arrogant snot. Johnny is no saint, so a hook-up wouldn't be a complete shock, although I have trouble seeing Wendy in a healthy relationship at the moment.

Christine: I enjoyed Wendy on Beyond Salem, so I'm happy she's now in Salem. Her father has elevated Li because he's the eldest son, but Wendy's been sidelined as the little sister, and she's determined to change that.

Considering Joey and Tripp both liked her in Hong Kong, and she has some obvious chemistry with Johnny, I think Wendy will have a lot of fun in Salem.

Was Alex right? Was Stephanie hypocritical when she hired Chad and then almost slept with him?

Jack: Alex is Stephanie's boss, first of all. It seems she and Chad are equal partners so far. So it's not the same power dynamic.

Also, as Chad pointed out, he didn't force himself on Stephanie in any way. Alex is continually harassing her after she's already said no -- including by coming over and yelling at her about her alleged affair with Chad.

Horizon: Technically, Alex is right. Stephanie told him one thing and did the opposite with Chad. But that point is rather irrelevant when you consider Alex confronted Stephanie fresh off a threesome, and frankly, she doesn't owe him anything.

Alex is a pig, and his sense of propriety rankles me. That said, Stephanie has her own annoying traits.

Christine: I wouldn't say Alex is right, but he did have a point. Stephanie hired Chad as her employee, and then they got drunk and almost slept together. There are many ways that could have gone horribly wrong, and it's definitely an HR nightmare.

But Stephanie didn't only turn Alex down because he's her boss. She turned him down because she was not interested in him, and Alex wasn't getting the message. Perhaps he finally has.

Are you happy that Kate and Roman got married? Do you hope this marriage lasts?

Jack: I am, but I don't like the circumstances. I'd have preferred a real romance and wedding that didn't involve Kate being on her deathbed.

Hopefully, the antidote will cure Kate, and the marriage will last. Days of Our Lives keeps ruining the couples I most want together, so this had better be an exception!

Horizon: At the end of the day, Roman and Kate make a decent enough couple but proposing to someone halfway on their deathbed isn't my cup of tea. That said, if Kate pulls through, a marriage seems suitable enough for them.

Christine: I would have preferred a small but real wedding for them, but I have high hopes that Kate and Roman will now be a stable couple moving forward.

What disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

Jack: I wasn't happy with the threesome for the reasons I discussed earlier.

Also, I don't like how quickly Brady gave in to Kristen's manipulations. He should have turned her down and called Shawn.

Relatedly, he would have been willing to give her custody of Rachel more easily than he would be willing to break up with Chloe. How screwed up is that? His daughter's welfare should be a little more important to him!

Li blackmailing EJ made little sense. EJ could have easily turned the tables by threatening to tell Gabi what Li had done if Li didn't resign on the spot, yet he didn't. The one time EJ needs to be ruthless, he caves. Ugh.

Horizon: The threesome left an awful taste in my mouth. Nadir moment from Days.

Christine: Brady seemed willing to hand Rachel over to Kristen but balked at breaking up with Chloe was appalling.

And as much as EJ's gloating can be fun, I hope Ava returns and doesn't let him have the last word.

And I wish they'd tell us exactly what Sloane has on Chanel instead of vaguely alluding to something she did while in college. That seemed like a cop-out.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline on this week's Days of Our Lives?

Jack: Loved, loved, loved the scenes with Wendy and Johnny.

A close second was Paulina's scenes this week. I hate what Sloane is doing, but I was thrilled that, for once, someone stood up to a blackmailer, and I'm so curious as to what Chanel's secret is.

Horizon: Two quotes gave me a chuckle. EJ chiding Johnny about finding someone "more age-appropriate the next time around," and Kristen asking a distraught Rolf if "Igor brought him the wrong brain again."

My favorite storyline revolved around the mighty and strange tussle for DE as schemers Gabi, EJ and Li battle it out as Stefan gets whisked along in the process.

The most intriguing scene was Kayla's "pizza party." They hauled in four large pizzas from her favorite pizza parlor, yet she could barely eat. When she encouraged everyone to join in, none of the overly anxious family members were in the mood to chow down. It was simultaneously bizarrely funny and poignant.

Christine: I enjoyed Chanel, Alex, and Allie's threesome, and I'm a little surprised something like this hasn't happened before on a soap. Plus, I think Days did an admirable job of showing all three enjoying themselves but still being friends once it was over.

And for once, I enjoyed all of the Dimera Enterprises drama. EJ can be despicable, but he sure is fun to watch when he's got the upper hand.

So what do you think, Days fans? Did you love or hate the threesome scenes?

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.