Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-10-22: Is The End Near for Marlena?

Get your tissues out. Marlena thinks the end is near as the toxin takes its toll on her body. She'll be saved from the brink of death, but it'll still be an extremely emotional ride on Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-10-22. Will Kristen save Marlena in exchange for controlling Brady's life? Let's hope someone finds a different solution before it's too late! According to spoilers, all three of the women take a turn for the worse. Hopefully, we won't have too many scenes of the women struggling to breathe or their loved ones preparing to say goodbye. The trauma of losing beloved family members to COVID is still raw for many viewers; let's not have it on our screens, please. 13 TV Characters Who Died Before Their Story Could Begin Start Gallery John and Marlena have been down this road several times in recent years. John's been in several comas, and Marlena's advanced directive almost came into play after she was shot at one of their weddings. Each time, they've beaten the odds. Will Marlena's advance directive come into play again? Some continuity would be nice, but we don't need another Hattie switcheroo. Anyway, viewers know -- though John, Steve, and Roman don't -- that a cure is right around the corner. Unfortunately, that cure is in Kristen's hands, literally. Ever since Kristen discovered that orchid, there was no doubt she was going to use it to get what she wanted from Brady. The only question is whether she will stop at demanding he dump Chloe or insist on custody of Rachel too. According to the spoiler video, weak-willed Brady will give in to her demands. This isn't different from when Kristen got Eric to drop the rape charges by using a cure for a comatose John as a bargaining chip. Kristen always gets her way through blackmail, but someone else may not be as lucky. Sloan will attempt to blackmail Paulina over some secret in Chanel's past, but spoilers say Paulina isn't taking this lying down! She's going to bring the issue to her PR team to investigate. Paulina is a strong woman who doesn't accept this type of nonsense very easily, but her daughters are her Achilles' heel -- what will she do to protect Chanel? We've got eight spoilers for you for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-10-22; please scroll down to check them out!

EJ exposes Ava's deception in front of Johnny.

Ava usually holds her own with EJ, so she'd better have a very good reason to cave if she doesn't continue denying that he's right.

An off-screen handwriting expert, whom EJ could have made up altogether, is an anti-climactic ending to this story. There'd better be more to it than that!

Either way, EJ shouldn't expect to win points with Johnny this way. Johnny'll probably be angry enough to disown his father for exposing Ava, and EJ doesn't want that.

Sloan delivers a shocking message to Paulina.

Sloan plans to blackmail Paulina over something Chanel did.

Spoilers suggest Chanel murdered someone but is it possible that she had an abortion?

Anti-abortion activists often call people who have abortions murderers, and that's the kind of 'scandal' that would turn conservative voters off of Paulina as a candidate. The only question is whether Days of Our Lives would go there.

Allie and Chanel have a wild proposition for Alex.

Allie wants a threesome for all the wrong reasons.

She's insecure about Chanel's devotion to her and thinks introducing a third person into the equation will solve the problem.

What a terrible idea! If Allie is jealous of Chanel saying good morning to Johnny, how will she react if Chanel interacts with Alex outside their shared bed?

Wendy Shin comes to Salem to ask her brother, Li, for help.

Yay! Welcome to Salem, Wendy!

Beyond Salem 2 viewers already know her. Despite living in her brother's shadow, she was energetic, mischievous, and eager to be recognized for her talents.

She'll bring that same fun energy to Salem. I can't wait to find out what she's up to.

Chanel is shaken when Paulina reveals someone knows their secret.

I'm glad Paulina is warning Chanel. I hope she also has a halfway reasonable plan for dealing with this.

After that whole debacle with Lani, Paulina should know that covering things up isn't the way to go. Chanel needs a lawyer if she did anything illegal or could be accused of it.

Instead, there'll probably be shenanigans meant to keep Chanel's secret in the dark. That won't work out well!

Roman proposes to a dying Kate.

I love Roman and Kate together, but this sounds depressing.

Not only do these two believe Kate won't get to ever enjoy married life with Roman, but they're on infrequently enough that there hasn't been any buildup to a proposal.

I'm tired of these quickie weddings that fall apart. And I don't want to rely on memories of Kate and Roman's first try at romance in the early 2000s. Let's have some real romance, please.

Marlena tells John she thinks the end is near.

This will be emotional but never fear. As discussed above, this isn't the end of the road for John and Marlena.

Marlena likely will come close to death but be saved just as she's about to close her eyes for the final time.

Hopefully, she won't owe her life to Kristen, but it looks like we're headed that way.

Rolf questions Kristen about her plan.

Rolf is a mixed bag these days. He's loyal enough to the Dimeras that he won't tell John he has the orchid, but he disapproves of Kristen's plans and isn't afraid to confront her privately.

Kristen has plans for that orchid, which involve using it against Brady and Chloe.

Ugh. Why can't Rolf whip up some of his back-from-the-dead drug and give it to the women after they expire, cutting Kristen and her plans out altogether?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit that big blue SHOW COMMENTS button and share your thoughts about these spoilers.

If you want to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives, check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Rond Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / 3 AM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.