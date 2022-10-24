Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-24-22: Scary Tricks...And Any Tricks?

It's almost Halloween, and that means life in Salem is about to get even weirder. Last year, Days of Our Lives skipped the usual Halloween fantasy episode in favor of the Devil raising several troublemakers from the dead to wreak more havoc before disintegrating into a pile of dust. Will Halloween 2022 be fantasy or real-world scary? Read on to find out what the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 10-24-22 have to say. It's hard to tell from the spoiler video what's real and imagined. EJ sees a clown that looks like it was plucked straight out of Stephen King's IT, while Leo gets a job with Paulina... and gives out campaign literature while dressed as a donkey. Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery Both of those weird occurrences might or might not be dream sequences, but other things are happening that we hope are real! The most exciting scene involves Gabi attacking Rolf, who admits he brainwashed Stefan. This brainwashing story is an annoying redux of last year's Ciara amnesia story, but Gabi finding out about it will be fun. Rolf thought he could take Gabi, but when that woman gets angry, there's no telling what she might do. What will Gabi do with this information once she gets it? Scenes in the Days of Our Lives fall spoiler video suggest she'll go through with her wedding to Li, but could she be planning to get her revenge at the altar? Meanwhile, everyone in Salem is dressed up for Halloween Li is wearing cat ears, while Steve is dressed as a pirate. It'll be fun to check out what everyone is wearing in the lead-up to Halloween. Spoilers say there will be a "Horton Town Scare" festival. Something terrible always happens when there's a party in Salem, and one in such a public place is sure to be filled with drama! Please scroll down to check out all of our Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 10-24-22.

Chloe is stunned to learn Kristen is moving in with Brady.

Forget being shocked, stunned, or surprised. I need Chloe to put two and two together.

Kristen more or less told her what would happen while gloating that she'd never call a truce. Then it happened precisely the way she said it would.

Chloe is usually smart enough to see through these types of schemes. If she puts her heartbreak aside, she should be able to figure this out too. Then the fun can begin.

Gabi demands the truth from Rolf.

Go, Gabi!

Rolf wasn't afraid of her, but he may learn the hard way that he's no match for the feisty ex-CEO of Dimera Enterprises.

The bigger question is: what will Gabi do once she learns the truth? She isn't going to take this very well, and she's not afraid to go toe-to-toe with the Dimeras, Li Shin, or anyone else who messed with her and Stefan's love story.

Eric and Nicole find themselves in a familiar position.

Of course, they do.

As soon as Rafe told Nicole to rehire Eric, it was obvious where this was going.

Nicole will step in for an absent model, reminding Eric of how attracted he is to her while history repeats itself. Yawn.

Abe makes a shocking pronouncement to Paulina.

We already know from the spoiler video that he doesn't like the idea of Paulina hiring Leo. But is this something more earth-shattering than that?

Abe might have gotten wind of whatever Chanel's transgression was and want to take action.

He was willing to compromise his usual impeccable ethics for Lani, but will he do the same for Chanel?

Leo snags a new job.

Leo's going to work with Paulina in a costume that would be humiliating to anyone else. But Leo never minds lowering himself for a buck or two.

The donkey is also the symbol for the Democratic Party, so we can infer which ticket Paulina is running on.

But how does Leo dressing up like this help her cause?

Marlena questions Kristen about her sudden bond with Brady.

Oh, look, the entitled Dimera princess is dressing herself and her daughter up as royalty for Halloween.

Big surprise, but will Marlena put her in her place?

Even more importantly, will Salem's top psychiatrist have recovered from her poisoning well enough to figure out the real reason Brady and Kristen are suddenly back together?

Salem's mismatched couples run into each other at the Horton Town Scare festival.

The Horton Town Scare festival sounds fun! Love the name.

Mismatched couples running into each other will bring some drama to the event, even if everyone is in ridiculous costumes.

Nicole and Rafe will probably cross paths with Eric and Jada, while Stefan and Chloe could run into either Gabi and Li or Brady and Kristen.

Will this party end without anyone getting into a fistfight?

Steve and Kayla are unsettled by a gift from Orpheus.

Orpheus probably wants to imply that his reign of terror isn't over. But is he telling the truth or playing mind games?

This story would be scarier if Orpheus appeared in the flesh rather than sending nasty little notes. His wordplay makes him a fun villain, but it isn't the same threat level as his person.

Steve and John will likely go on the warpath. But why do they need to hunt Orpheus down when he's in jail?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

