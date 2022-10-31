Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side

Ava will never change. Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking revenge on EJ after a visit from her late son, Charlie. Poor Charlie. Days of Our Lives insists on digging him up every Halloween to wreak havoc, so his tormented soul never gets any rest. Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery Since Charlie's last Halloween visit came courtesy of the Devil, and now he's tempting his mother back into deviant behavior, can we be sure this is Charlie and not Satan himself? Hopefully, we'll never have another extended storyline about the Devil possessing Marlena or anyone else. The last one dragged on for far too long and aggravated many viewers. But if the Devil HAS to come out and play for a day, Halloween is the right time to do it! Ava's decision will have long-lasting consequences, and she starts putting her plans into motion immediately after Charlie's visit. Her first step is to convince Xander to go along with her crazy revenge scheme. Xander needs money to get out of debt with the Salem Inn so that he and Sarah can get their own place, but is he desperate enough to go along with Ava's ideas? She wants him to kidnap Susan Banks, which will likely land him in jail. And even if he doesn't get caught by the police, if Sarah finds out, that'll blow up their marriage. Again. I'd love some other story for Xander and Sarah than him constantly having to beg for her forgiveness after she finds out what he's been up to. That was never entertaining when Maggie did it with Victor, and this Xander/Sarah version of it isn't any better. So let's hope he resists! We have eight Days of Our Lives spoilers; please scroll down to check them out.

"Charlie Dale" advises Ava to stay in Salem and exact revenge on EJ.

The scare quotes (no pun intended) suggest that Charlie isn't really Charlie.

Either he's the Devil or a figment of Ava's imagination.

Either way, let's hope his visit is short-lived. All he does is continue to torment the same people he messed with when he was alive, which is not entertaining.

Chad comforts Stephanie over being fired by Paulina.

Stephanie's firing will be short-lived; as soon as Alex gets her that file, she can give it to Paulina, and that'll be that.

In the meantime, she'll let Chad comfort her, but this isn't going anywhere.

Chad isn't ready to move on, and Stephanie's feelings for Alex are stronger than they used to be, especially since he helped her out of a jam.

Ava offers Xander a job.

As mentioned above, Ava wants Xander to get involved with illegal activity so that she can get her revenge on EJ.

Xander shouldn't take her up on it, but EJ screwed him out of a million dollars, and he has no money now, so he might decide to go for it.

This won't end well. The only question is whether Xander will end up in jail or just in the doghouse.

Chanel questions Wendy about her intentions regarding Johnny.

Chanel is "protecting" Johnny the same way Nicole has recently tried to "protect" Eric from Jada.

In other words, this is all jealous nonsense. Chanel will probably deny that that's her motivation, but it's obvious.

She's with Allie, but that doesn't mean anything. If Wendy and Johnny become a couple, Chanel's true feelings will come to the surface in an ugly way, guaranteed.

Rafe is thrown by Jada's news.

Since Jada and Rafe work together, her news SHOULD be about a case, but it won't be.

She'll most likely tell him that Nicole did some modeling for Eric.

Jada is an overgrown middle schooler; can she please stop gossiping about her boyfriend and his ex? And can Rafe stop listening? Sheesh.

Alex suggests that Nicole and Eric model together.

What does Alex have to do with this? Basic Black is a Dimera property, and he works for Titan.

Once Eric and Nicole start modeling together, an illicit kiss isn't far behind.

We all know it's going to happen, so let's get this over with already.

Wendy and Johnny work together to uncover Dr. Rolf's whereabouts.

This is reminiscent of when Nicole and Daniel searched for Dr. Chyka.

Johnny and Wendy's adventure could be fun, and it might lead to romance, too.

There's nothing like risking your lives together to make two soap characters fall in love.

Rachel becomes upset when she overhears Brady and Kristen arguing.

And here it is, the reason that letting Kristen call the shots was a bad idea.

Every little girl wants their parents to stay together, but Rachel needs to learn that she can't control that and that some parents are better off apart.

This arrangement will be worse for Rachel in the long term than if Brady had stood up to Kristen and continued dating Chloe.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / 3 AM PST.

