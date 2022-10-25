Doctor Who Relocating to Disney+ in 2023

When Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its highly anticipated revamp, it will no longer be airing on BBC America.

Ncuti Gatwa revealed on Tuesday morning's Live With Kelly & Ryan that the series will be relocating to Disney+ outside the U.S. and Ireland.

As previously reported, David Tennant is reprising his role as the Doctor for three episodes, before Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor in late 2023.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK,” said Russell T. Davies, who is returning as showrunner.

“For Doctor Who to have the backing of two of the most innovative and respected media organizations in the world is a testament to the unique drive and vision at the heart of this show,” said Jane Tranter & Julie Gardner, executive producers and co-founders at Bad Wolf.

“Bad Wolf are beyond delighted to be once again working with the genius that is Russell T Davies and, with the exciting new partnership between the BBC and Disney, we can together reach to even greater heights, producing from Wolf Studios Wales ambitious stories through time and space for audiences across the globe.”

Added Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+:

“We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world."

"The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Fans were shocked during Jodie Whittaker's final episode when the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated, only for Tennant to appear in the role again.

