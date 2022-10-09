Doom Patrol Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and Musical Teaser Trailer

Doom Patrol Season 4 will finally get underway this December, but there's a catch.

The highly anticipated new season drops Thursday, December 8, with two new episodes.

New episodes will unspool Thursdays through January 5, but fear not, more episodes are on tap for later in 2023.

Yes, six more episodes are on the way.

Streaming services have started embracing split seasons and they will probably grow even more popular.

According to HBO Max’s official description, “Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise."

"Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

Doom Patrol Season 4 stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele (aka Robotman), Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor (aka Negative Man), Diane Guerrero as “Crazy Jane,” April Bowlby as Rita Farr (aka Elasti-Woman), and Joivan Wade as Victor “Vic” Stone (aka Cyborg).

The cast is rounded out by Michelle Gomez as Laura de Mille (aka Madame Rouge), Skye Roberts as Kay Challis, Riley Shanahan as Robotman and Matthew Zuk as Negative Man.

During the New York Comic Con panel for the show Sunday, the cast delved into what's on tap.

Bowlby teased that Rita is pushy as a leader on the fourth season.

"And then the Doom Patrol turns against her," the star adds.

Brendan Fraser opened up about why he loves doing the show.

"Not gonna lie, I'm just glad to have a job," the actor said.

"Also, not gonna lie, it's kind of like a day job, because Riley Shanahan does the heavy lifting."

"It's a good gig, I love the dialogue, I love the copious use of f-bombs."

Check out the official teaser for the new season below.

