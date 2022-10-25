Elite Season 7: Confirmed... With This Original Star Returning

Ahead of the premiere of Elite Season 6, the official social media accounts for the Netflix hit confirmed Tuesday that the show has been renewed for a seventh season.

Netflix shows rarely make it past their first few seasons, so Elite will be joining the likes of Orange is the New Black as one of the longest-running shows on the service.

Netflix has not confirmed the renewal, but given that the social media channel for the show has confirmed the cast of Elite Season 7, it's about as official as we'll get.

The most shocking part of the announcement is the news that Omar Ayuso, who played Omar Shanaa for the first five seasons, is returning.

No details have been revealed about what brings him back into the fold, but it's possible we might get some answers on Elite Season 6 (premiering November 18).

Additionally, it sounds like we're getting another major revamp for Elite Season 7.

Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verdú have all joined the cast of the next season.

That probably means Elite Season 6 will phase out much of the current cast, which includes Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios, Diego Martin, Valentina Zenere, Andre Lamoglia, Carlotto Cotta, and Adam Nourou.

There will also be plenty of new faces in the sixth season, but something tells me we might be in for a new location entirely.

With Omar returning, could we be headed to a college or university to deliver a mystery far from the confines of Las Encinas, which has been the setting for the first six seasons.

With Elite Season 6 around the corner, maybe some of our questions will be answered.

We can hope!

What are your thoughts on the renewal and return of Omar Ayuso?

Hit the comments below.

Check out the cast reveal below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.