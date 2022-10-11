Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Team Up in New Trailer

The Enola Holmes sequel premieres in just a few weeks, and Netflix has dropped a new trailer that showcases what's to come.

Releasing globally on November 4, 2022, the new trailer focuses heavily on Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's characters.

Harry Bradbeer directs Enola Holmes 2 from a screenplay by Jack Thorne.

It is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency - only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems," the synopsis teases.

"Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister."

"But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world - from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself."

"As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends - and Sherlock himself - to unravel her mystery," the synopsis adds.

"The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

The cast also includes David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Check out the high-octane trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Do you think the movie will live up to the hype?

