Fanatic Feed: Percy Jackson Casts The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy, Game of Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Disney+ is rounding out the cast of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians series with three new additions.

Adam Copeland (WWE Hall of Famer), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), and Susan Cryer (Silicon Valley) have all joined the cast, according to Variety.

Copeland plays Ares, described as “handsome in a wicked way, and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Parker Kennedy plays Medusa in a guest-starring capacity.

Medusa has been "wronged by the dogs" and loves a bitter life away from society, until travelers find her place.

Cryer is set to play Echidna, who is the Mother of Monsters.

"‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the logline reads.

"With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Indira Varma is adding another big franchise to her impressive list of credits.

Deadline reported Thursday that the star has joined the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, an HBO Max spinoff of the hit movie.

Varma is set to play Empress Natalya, described as “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino."

She joins a cast that already includes Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson.

The Conners on ABC is marking a significant milestone with its fifth season.

Deadline reports that the cast was told recently that the Roseanne follow-up would run 22 episodes this season, becoming the biggest season yet.

The comedy has remained a strong performer for the network on Wednesday nights.

The Conners stars John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy).

Showtime has unveiled a trailer for the third season of The L Word: Generation Q.

"Picking up right where the dramatic season two cliffhanger left off, the series continues to follow the cast of characters as they struggle with secrets, old scars and new flames on their search for the one," Showtime teases.

"Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) is on the brink of a devastating letdown or startling confession after Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) appears at her door; while they determine their future together, their daughter Angie (Jordan Hull) embraces her new freedom at college, finding love in all the wrong places."

"At the bungalow, Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) returns from rehab and discovers news about Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) that threatens both her sobriety and their relationship."

"Meanwhile, Dani (Arienne Mandi) and Micah (Leo Sheng) both attempt to take major steps forward in their relationships, but Gigi’s (Sepideh Moafi) baggage and Maribel’s (guest star Jillian Mercado) temper put their plans to the test."

"The drama heightens as Shane (Kate Moennig) and Tess (Jamie Clayton) grapple with secrets that could tear them apart for good, while Alice (Leisha Hailey) questions whether she’ll ever find her soulmate, or if she’s doomed to be alone forever."

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated fifth season of Fargo is rounding out its cast.

Variety reports that David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer, Nine Days, Dead Pigs), Sam Spruell (The North Water, Small Axe, Outlaw King), Jessica Pohly (SMILF, Goliath), and Nick Gomez (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Walking Dead) have all joined the next chapter of the anthology series.

They join previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani.

As for what the show is about, here's the logline:

“Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.