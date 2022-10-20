FBI Reveals Missy Peregrym's Return Date

Missy Peregrym will return to FBI on November 15, CBS has revealed.

The star took a leave of absence from the procedural drama at the end of FBI Season 4.

The series explained her character's short-term exit by exposing Maggie to sarin gas.

Peregrym welcomed her daughter into the world on June 6, with the star promising to return to the show in due course.

“FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” the actress shared on Instagram.

“I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!)."

"I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too."

"Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

Maggie's highly anticipated return coincides with the team's efforts to look into two murders on an episode called "Ready or Not."

However, OA worries that his partner is back on the job too soon when she reveals a little too much.

Shantel VanSanten stepped in while Peregrym was on maternity leave, but there's no confirmation on whether the star will continue to appear on the show.

Fans have been clamoring for more Maggie ever since her last episode before her break aired, so this will be a big episode for everyone involved.

The official FBI social media channels shared a video of the cast welcoming Peregrym back on to the set.

"The moment you’ve all been waiting for — @mperegrym is finally back! 🎉 Catch her return during an all-new episode of #FBICBS Tuesday, November 15 at 8/7c," the post reads.

