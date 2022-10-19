Fire Country, East New York, & So Help Me Todd Get Full Season Orders at CBS

CBS is keeping three freshman dramas around for the entire season.

The network on Wednesday handed out full-season orders for East New York, Fire Country, and So Help Me Todd after all three got off to decent launches.

While the definition of "full season" has changed since the days every broadcast drama had 22 episodes and over, there's no telling just how many episodes these three dramas will go.

CBS will share more details further into the season, but for now, this is a great vote of confidence in them.

Fire Country has been a bright spot after launching on Fridays earlier this month and reaching 8.3 million viewers within seven days.

East New York, meanwhile, is averaging 7.37 million viewers, while So Help Me Todd is pulling in around 6.48 million viewers.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season. We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

“These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week."

"We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life."

"Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.”

It has become increasingly difficult to launch new shows on the broadcast networks, but all three shows have proven to have some staying power.

NBC got out of the gate first with full-season renewals, adding an additional six episodes on to Quantum Leap's freshman season.

The series has been a solid performer out of The Voice on Mondays, but its strength has been in delayed viewing.

ABC and FOX have yet to make decisions on their freshman entries, while The CW's decisions might be a bit delayed because their season got started a bit later.

What are your thoughts on the pickups?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.