Firefly Lane to End With Supersized Season 2: When Does it Premiere?

The end is nigh for Tully and Kate.

Netflix announced Monday that Firefly Lane will conclude with its forthcoming second season.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, but there is some good news.

The second -- and now final season -- will comprise 16 episodes.

That is six more episodes than Firefly Lane Season 1, which launched in February 2021 on Netflix.

Firefly Lane returns on December 2, with the first nine episodes of the season.

The final seven episodes will then premiere in 2023.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.

Four new cast members join Season 2, including India de Beaufort (Charlotte), Greg Germann (Benedict), Jolene Purdy (Justine), and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny).

The cast also includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, and Yael Yurman.

Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producers Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain.

As for what we can expect when the series returns?

What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever"?

We'll learn the answer this season -- but first -- Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom.

This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from -- including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.

In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz.

She just might have met her match -- that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane.

As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.