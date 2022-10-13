Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends

Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him.

Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control.

It's just another day at the Woodstone Manor. Thankfully, we've got the ghosts to save the day!

"Jay's Friends" was a light misadventure for the new bed and breakfast. An easy and comfy problem for the group to solve that didn't cause many waves or big hurdles.

At most times, the events felt like filler.

We weren't introduced to anything super important during the battle against Micah, and Pete's issues with Sasappis came and went without any major issues. If it wasn't for Flower's reconciliation with her brother, there wouldn't have been anything memorable from the episode.

Don't get me wrong, the group's shenanigans were fun and the takedown of Micah got some laughs. It's just when comparing it with other episodes from Ghosts, "Jay's Friends" didn't stand out as much.

Speaking of Micah, Jay's first warning signs should've been the patches and how the group spoke of Micah.

It's one thing for a group of friends to speak highly of someone, but it's another for them to treat him like an untouchable leader. Members like Norm and Alana were speaking about Micah like he was an all-knowing and all-seeing being. And that it was an honor to get any advice from him.

Jay should've picked up on that right away.

Flower: You mean the cult?

Alberta: Yes, Flower!

Flower: Huh… nobody ever talks about a cult being in the wrong.

Though, the entire group wearing the same patches on their arms was another dead giveaway. All the benefits they listed couldn't have been placed in one patch, and it felt cult-like for how they needed to wear them.

It's a miracle that Micah got a group of people to believe his lies. They were so outlandish that they couldn't be true, but histories about cults have taught us that anything can happen. And then we're left with True Crime podcasts explaining how it got that way.

Jay and Sam are lucky that the contract wouldn't hold up in court. As a rule of thumb: you always need to read the fine print and contracts before signing!

Fighting that agreement in court would've significantly damaged the business. Micah knew exactly what he was doing to get what he wanted.

Though, the deadline being set until the end of time feels like something that would've made the contract null and void. It's an unrealistic term of conditions that would be out of their hands. Also, the agreement was buried deep within a product purchase order, so they were dealing with fraud too.

Jay and Sam could've called the police to get them arrested and off the property.

Did anyone else love how Hetty and Flower helped save the day?

Hetty is getting more scandalous and saucier by the week. The old Hetty would've never taken a peak at Micah changing, but thankfully, she did as she had the evidence to frame him.

Flower's advice can sometimes be out there, but she knows her cults well. She knew exactly how to fracture them and tear that group apart in seconds. If Micah hadn't come up with a solution, his entire group would've imploded.

The combination of the ghosts and Sam working together was another excellent way to show their skills in solving the problem.

Sam and Jay would've never realized the group was a cult without Trevor and Flower's warnings. And they wouldn't have the plan to do so without Flower and Hetty. It all came together as a well-connected plan.

Regarding Pete's issues with Sasappis, the B-plot seemed like it didn't fit in. Did anything happen beyond Pete changing his vibe a bit before turning back?

Sure, it makes sense why Pete was upset that his cheeriness wasn't appreciated. He went through the same issue during Ghosts Season 1 when he didn't want to be pushed around by the group anymore.

Sam: Now, it is bear season. So if you see any…

Flower: Do not hug them! You’re gonna wanna hug them but don’t!

Pete is a lovely, optimistic, and happy person who is taken for granted by the group.

His change to the more dramatic and angry Pete was quite noticeable; it significantly shifted from who he was. Though he reverted pretty quickly, it didn't seem like he or Sasappis learned something from their roommate tension.

It was a minor issue that came and went without any big concern.

Flower exploring her past in a cult and her reconciliation with her brother should've been focused on more. This story shouldn't have been the C-plot.

We've learned bits and pieces about Flower's past cult life, but her sharing the story about her brother searching for her was a heartbreaking development. It was a big moment when she discovered that he was still alive; more time and focus were needed to give this a spotlight treatment.

And when she read his email, I was shocked that she didn't get "sucked off" to the afterlife.

Alberta: Sam, if Trevor saying even the hot one has to go, we have to take him seriously.

Sam: That is alarming, but I’m sure there is an innocent explanation.

What does she need to do to find peace? The email was emotional and resolved a lot of past guilt she had. The scene would've been a great way to tie up Flower's story since she addressed her past cult lifestyle and found closure with her brother.

Maybe we'll get to see him one day? It could be the trick for finding her peace.

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Micah bringing all his followers to the manor for yoga was a huge red flag. Never show up to a place you weren't invited to; it's very rude.



I feel Flower's lack of memory will come back as a twist in the future. She'll have seen something or know something that will make a huge difference.



Norm needs to realize he doesn't need Micah or the group. None of them respect him or treat him well.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "Jay's Friends"?

Will we ever see Micah again in the future? Which ghost do you think will be the first to get sucked off? Did you like the new version of Pete?

If you missed the latest episode of Ghosts, you can watch Ghosts online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.